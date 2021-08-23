Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $52,026,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $157.72 on Monday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

