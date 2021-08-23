Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) shares rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 99,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 99,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40.

Largo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGORF)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

