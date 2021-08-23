Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 16,546 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $44,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

