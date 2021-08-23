Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 4,400 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.47.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.52. 7,479,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,590. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.