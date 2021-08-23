Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 5,486 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,862 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $35,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EOG stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.64. 4,190,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,232. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65.
In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
