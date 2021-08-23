Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 5,486 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,862 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $35,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.64. 4,190,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,232. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

