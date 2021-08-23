Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $53.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,821.99. 1,053,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,843.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,644.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.