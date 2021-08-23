Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $104.90 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 430,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 3.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.08% of Linde worth $104,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.83. 988,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.06. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

