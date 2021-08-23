Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $32.66 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.06 on Monday, hitting $454.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.05. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

