Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $61.68 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $31,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.16. 5,427,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,474,992. The company has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.