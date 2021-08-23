Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.13% of Amphenol worth $44,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

APH traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,767. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.55. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

