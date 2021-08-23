Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases 83,533 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,533 shares during the period. Ball makes up approximately 1.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.27% of Ball worth $59,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.