Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.59. The company had a trading volume of 436,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,918. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $150.56 and a one year high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.13.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,383,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

