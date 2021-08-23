Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.88. 3,492,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

