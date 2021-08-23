Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 1,225 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 3.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.12% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $119,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,789,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 651,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,889 shares of company stock worth $102,867,843. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

NYSE EL traded up $6.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.29. 1,092,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,071. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $339.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

