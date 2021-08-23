Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 197,250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 197,250 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,223,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,606. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

