Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 6,188 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 2.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $87,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

NYSE HD traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $327.74. 2,789,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,152. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

