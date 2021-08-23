LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 9,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 25,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $974,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.