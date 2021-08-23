LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €153.00 by Berenberg Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €153.00 ($180.00) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEG. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €140.47 ($165.25).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG opened at €139.00 ($163.53) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of €128.84.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.