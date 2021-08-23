Lepricon (L3P) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lepricon has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Lepricon has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1.08 million worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lepricon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lepricon

Lepricon is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

