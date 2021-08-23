Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading 9.5% Higher

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.80. 13,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,408,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $554.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3,480.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 136,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
