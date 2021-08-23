Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading 9.5% Higher

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.80. 13,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,408,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $554.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3,480.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 136,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

