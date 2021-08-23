LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 129,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,138,164 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on LX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 318.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 181,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in LexinFintech by 82.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 70,575 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

