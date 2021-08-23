LHT One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. LHT has a total market capitalization of $204,012.61 and approximately $23.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005837 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007158 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

