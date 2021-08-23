Li Auto (LI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect Li Auto to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion and a PE ratio of -178.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

