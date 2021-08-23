Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

LICY stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.