Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $182.65

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.65 and last traded at $182.65, with a volume of 431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

