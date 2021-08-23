Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.68

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 154872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $557.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.