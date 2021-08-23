Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $312.83. The stock had a trading volume of 987,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,920. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $314.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

