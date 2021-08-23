Linde’s (LIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

LIN stock opened at $312.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.06. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

