Linde’s (LIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.
LIN stock opened at $312.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.06. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.37.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
