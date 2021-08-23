LiquidApps Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $19.15 million and approximately $6,289.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000770 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 263.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00062481 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

