Liquity Price Tops $5.34 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00010836 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $48.13 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00130200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00159127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,204.61 or 0.99916887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01004522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.58 or 0.06818047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,020,280 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

