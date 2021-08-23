Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Capitalization of $176,827.74 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $176,827.74 and $39.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,054.85 or 0.99914001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00073648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000992 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.