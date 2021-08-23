Litentry Market Capitalization Tops $154.67 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $154.67 million and $85.44 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.80 or 0.00011773 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litentry has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.96 or 0.00827709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103256 BTC.

Litentry Profile

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,655,201 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

