Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Increased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lithia Motors worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.10. 3,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,404. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

