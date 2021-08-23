Lithium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.97 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00130872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00161967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.09 or 1.00295076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $499.56 or 0.01014096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.30 or 0.06705615 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 562,643,519 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

