Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,884 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $69,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 139,074 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,038,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 894,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $80.20 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

