Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 30th

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 30th. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:LOKMU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.