Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

LTHM opened at $24.21 on Monday. Livent has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -269.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

