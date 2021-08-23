LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of LiveRamp worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,684.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

NYSE RAMP opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.30. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.