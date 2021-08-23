Lizhi (LIZI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.36%.
NASDAQ LIZI opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.27.
About Lizhi
Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
