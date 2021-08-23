Lobstex (LOBS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $76,643.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $76,643.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,396,621 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.