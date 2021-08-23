LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 12.6% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $3,335.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,325,665 coins and its circulating supply is 51,112,889 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

