Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 2,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 23,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.1034 dividend. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

