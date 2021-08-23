Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,681.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.41 or 0.06741778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.55 or 0.01369821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.00378930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00137968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00642853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00339472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00333948 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

