Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,178 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 664,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,442,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,968. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.