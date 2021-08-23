Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.40. 30,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.