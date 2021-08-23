Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $8.90 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

