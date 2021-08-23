Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.29

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

