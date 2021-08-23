Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00130249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00159996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,077.12 or 0.99738281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01006606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.38 or 0.06808908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

