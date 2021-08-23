Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

NYSE LOW opened at $208.21 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $1,570,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 67,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.