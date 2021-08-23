Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,302. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

